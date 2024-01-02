We're Hiring Wednesday
City of Albany extends Operation Safe Place to offer warming center

Warming Center (MGN)
Warming Center (MGN)(MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Jan. 2 the City of Albany will extend Operation Safe Place to help provide a warm place over the next few days.

According to current weather reports, freezing temperatures are expected overnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The Albany Transit Center at 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard will continue to be a warming center Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until the start of business at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

Water will be provided.

