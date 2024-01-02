Brick fundraiser to benefit Willis L. Miller Library in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - You now have the opportunity to support the South Georgia Regional Library in Valdosta and have a loved one’s name enshrined for years to come.

The Willis L. Miller Library is raising money through a brick fundraiser. You can buy a personalized brick with a loved one’s name, or your name engraved into a 4x8 brick for $100, or have a corporate logo engraved into an 8x8 brick for $1,000.

The proceeds will benefit the Willis L. Miller Library. Click here if you would like to purchase a brick.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.