APD investigators requesting information in 3 unsolved Albany homicides

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspects in three separate Albany homicides.

The first homicide happened in November 2022 and left one man dead.

Larry Calloway, 39, was shot to death in the 800 block of 7th Avenue on Nov. 23, 2022, according to police.

Anyone who has information on this homicide that leads to the arrest of those involved may be eligible for a reward.

The second homicide happened in September 2023 in the 2300 block of Nottingham Way.

Kemarion Peterson, 19, was killed on Sep. 2, 2023, according to police.

WALB previously reported that officers found Peterson dead in his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

The third homicide was in August 2023 in the 1300 block of E. Society Avenue.

WALB previously reported that on August 3, 2023, Brianna Mitchell, 34, was one of two women who were shot following an argument. Mitchell later died after being taken to Phoebe.

Anyone who submits tips in any of these cases can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

