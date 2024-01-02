We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

APD investigators requesting information in 3 unsolved Albany homicides

APD is asking for information in the separate homicides of Larry Calloway (left), Brianna...
APD is asking for information in the separate homicides of Larry Calloway (left), Brianna Mitchell (center) and Kemarion Peterson (right).(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspects in three separate Albany homicides.

The first homicide happened in November 2022 and left one man dead.

Larry Calloway, 39, was shot to death in the 800 block of 7th Avenue on Nov. 23, 2022, according to police.

Anyone who has information on this homicide that leads to the arrest of those involved may be eligible for a reward.

The second homicide happened in September 2023 in the 2300 block of Nottingham Way.

Kemarion Peterson, 19, was killed on Sep. 2, 2023, according to police.

WALB previously reported that officers found Peterson dead in his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

The third homicide was in August 2023 in the 1300 block of E. Society Avenue.

WALB previously reported that on August 3, 2023, Brianna Mitchell, 34, was one of two women who were shot following an argument. Mitchell later died after being taken to Phoebe.

Anyone who submits tips in any of these cases can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws...
Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?
The man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.
Man pronounced dead while fishing in Lake Blackshear
Kelvin Jamal Edwards, 31
Suspect arrested in Dec. 30 armed robbery
The Valdosta Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man...
Valdosta Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a New Year's Eve fire started by fireworks.
Fireworks lead to fire at Valdosta apartment building on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Dougherty County took to Facebook to notify residents about filming that would take place in...
Dougherty Co. notifies residents of filming in Albany
A family now without a father and husband after an unexpected death happened at Lake Blackshear.
Lee Co. family speaks on father's death during fishing trip in Lake Blackshear
Izzy's Law required the Georgia Department of Public Health to come up with aquatic safety...
Izzy's Law now in effect in Georgia
With the new year comes new resolutions for people to lose weight and to eat better.
Making healthy New Year’s resolutions a reality