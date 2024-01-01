We're Hiring Wednesday
Tifton residents take frigid plunge for a good cause

The Tiftarea YMCA hosts its Polar Plunge every year.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Every plunge, splash and shiver that happened at the Tiftarea YMCA’s annual Polar Plunge came with generosity and goodwill that will be spread during the first day of the year.

“You know, they say what you do on New Year’s Day is kind of how the rest of the year goes and it’s always nice to raise money for a needy cause,” said Bret Wagenhorst, a longtime participant.

Vick Taft came in 4th place after raising money for Tiftarea Hospice.
Along with Wagenhorst who plunged for Meals on Wheels were also Mike Beeman for the ABAC Foundation, Nick McClellan for Families for Christ, David Pollock for YMCA pickleball scholarships, Kim Royal for Union Dream Center, Mac Sims for Steadfast Wildlife Rescue Rehab Inc., Vicki Taft for Hospice of Tift Area, Inc., and Sam Wright for Brother Charlie’s Rescue Center.

Every year the annual Polar Plunge gathers volunteers who compete to raise the most money for a chosen organization or non-profit. At the end of the fundraising efforts, each volunteer braves a frigid plunge into a cold pool of water—54.5 degrees to be exact.

“It wakes you up. Gets you going but yeah it’s pretty stimulating,” Sims said.

This year 9 volunteers raised $15,530 with $12,000 of those funds going back into organizations throughout the community. Wright was this year’s winner raising over $8,000 for his organization Brother Charlie’s Rescue Center. The organization supports homeless men 18 years or older who may have a disability.

“We’re more of a hand up than a handout so we want to get our men back to the workforce within a reasonable amount of time,” Wright said.

All nine participants in this year's Polar Plunge raised over $15,000 combined.
Wagenhorst has been participating in the Polar Plunge since it started in 2013. He said it’s not only about raising money for organizations in need but also spreading awareness about each organization.

“Well there’s so many needs in the community and I think a lot of people aren’t aware of so many of our non-profits and this just helps bring awareness,” he said.

Jason Bishoff, Tiftarea YMCA CEO said the annual event is dedicated to Rick Hawkins, a YMCA maintenanceman who started the Polar Plunge.

“He passed away a couple of years ago. Rick got us going when there were no funds being raised,” he said. “He’s such a crucial part of the Y and got us where we’re at today. So I want to thank Rick and honor him for these Polar Plunges.”

So, it may be a chilling situation for some, but for others, it’s a big boost into 2024.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.

