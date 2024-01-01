We're Hiring Wednesday
Planet Fitness helps people with New Year’s resolutions

Experts at Planet Fitness say it starts with wanting to work out and then acting on it.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many are busy writing their New Year’s resolutions on Monday.

One resolution that many have is fitness goals. The question is, are people sticking with their resolutions? WALB spoke with the assistant manager at Planet Fitness about ways to help residents start and stick with their resolutions.

With any goal, small or large, the goal is to be consistent. Experts at Planet Fitness say it starts with wanting to work out and then acting on it.

“Getting new customers in on a regimen on a schedule is first having that desire as a new customer or a new member to want to get fit or get in shape and then maintaining a healthy diet. But also, I would encourage anyone to indulge in as much as they possibly can,” said Rickey Coleman Jr., Assistant GM at Planet Fitness.

Shambae Hooks is a Leesburg resident and active Planet Fitness member. She started her fitness journey in August 2023, but one area she is focusing on is more healthy options.

“I’m really going to try smoothies and juicing. Those are my top two priorities this year are to juice and do smoothies. And I do want to actually incorporate protein shakes as well,” said Shambae Hooks, a Leesburg resident, and active fitness member.

Retired Postmaster and Planet Fitness member TA Williams is an active gym member, and he says seeing the results is what motivated him to achieve his goals.

“Well, I tried on a suit a couple of days ago and realized my weight had increased. So, I’m going to try and knock off two inches before February 14th,” Williams said.

The gym can also serve several purposes, helping your mental and physical health. Listening to your body is critical throughout your journey.

“It definitely helps with your mental. When you come to the gym, there is going to be some exhaustion that comes with it. You get your rest, you know, and I think resting and, you know, sleeping the right amount of time is really important in terms of mental stability and whatnot,” said Jonathan Almond, a Leesburg resident and active Planet Fitness Member.

Even if fitness is not your New Year’s resolution, Planet Fitness in Albany is offering prospective members a kick-start to the new year with a 24-cent start-up fee for either membership. This deal is only valid through Jan. 12.

