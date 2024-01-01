Nashville police remind residents to not drive UTVs in the city

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Nashville Police Department took to Facebook to remind residents that UTVs are not allowed to be driven on city streets.

A state law has been passed to allow UTVs to be driven on county-maintained roads, according to the post.

The department says they have spotted multiple violations around the city.

“Anyone seen violating this law could be subject to Citations and Fines for violation of OCGA: 40-6-362 (b), and possibly have their vehicle towed,” the department said.

The post included a notice to county tag offices from the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division about registering multipurpose off-highway motor vehicles. Click here to read the notice.

Click here to see the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division’s notice to county tag offices about registering multipurpose off-highway motor vehicles.

Copyright 2024 WALB. All rights reserved.