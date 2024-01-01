First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy New Year South Georgia! 2024 starts at midnight with the weather bring typically for January in South Georgia. Lows will make it into the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies. Through New Year’s Day, temperatures will warm up in the 60s with plenty of sunshine across the region. The rest of the week will be cool after a cold front moves through Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Highs and lows will be impacted with highs in the 50s and lows back in the low to mid-30s. There will be another frontal passage on Wednesday which will bring our first rain chances of 2024. This rainfall will be fairly widespread throughout the day, but no severe weather is expected at this time as this system moves through. We dry out for Thursday and Friday with another chance for rain back on Saturday. Have a great start to the year!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.