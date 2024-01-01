We're Hiring Wednesday
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (Gray News) – Many people have pacts with loved ones about splitting prize money if they ever win the lottery. For two brothers in Virginia, that pact became a reality.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Tim and Steve Conwell have always had an arrangement when it comes to playing the lottery.

“We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it,” Tim Conwell told Virginia Lottery officials.

Tim Conwell bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at Virginia Hillbilly Market in Cedar Bluff and selected a set of numbers containing family birthdays.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing, winning $230,000.

“I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him,” Tim Conwell said.

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

