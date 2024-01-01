Albany Technical College to hold Spring 2024 One Stop Enrollment Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) will hold its One Stop Enrollment Day on Thursday, Jan. 4 for the Spring 2024 semester.

Extended enrollment office hours will be held until 7 p.m. in the Kirkland Building, according to the college.

To expedite the enrollment process, make sure to bring the following items:

A copy of your high school diploma or GED, if applicable

A valid driver’s license or state-issued ID

Your SAT, ACT or Accuplacer scores, taken within five years

Your college transcript, if applicable

Income verification

Your 2021 W2s, tax transcript or tax return

ATC has changed its admissions testing process to make it easier for many students to enroll, according to the college.

The $25 enrollment fee will only be waived during One Stop Enrollment Day.

ATC is offering the Accuplacer testing times will be 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

