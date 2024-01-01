We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany Technical College to hold Spring 2024 One Stop Enrollment Day

Albany Technical College will host One Stop Enrollment Day on Thursday, Jan. 4
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) will hold its One Stop Enrollment Day on Thursday, Jan. 4 for the Spring 2024 semester.

Extended enrollment office hours will be held until 7 p.m. in the Kirkland Building, according to the college.

To expedite the enrollment process, make sure to bring the following items:

  • A copy of your high school diploma or GED, if applicable
  • A valid driver’s license or state-issued ID
  • Your SAT, ACT or Accuplacer scores, taken within five years
  • Your college transcript, if applicable
  • Income verification
  • Your 2021 W2s, tax transcript or tax return

ATC has changed its admissions testing process to make it easier for many students to enroll, according to the college.

The $25 enrollment fee will only be waived during One Stop Enrollment Day.

ATC is offering the Accuplacer testing times will be 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

