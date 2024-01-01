Albany Technical College to hold Spring 2024 One Stop Enrollment Day
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College (ATC) will hold its One Stop Enrollment Day on Thursday, Jan. 4 for the Spring 2024 semester.
Extended enrollment office hours will be held until 7 p.m. in the Kirkland Building, according to the college.
To expedite the enrollment process, make sure to bring the following items:
- A copy of your high school diploma or GED, if applicable
- A valid driver’s license or state-issued ID
- Your SAT, ACT or Accuplacer scores, taken within five years
- Your college transcript, if applicable
- Income verification
- Your 2021 W2s, tax transcript or tax return
ATC has changed its admissions testing process to make it easier for many students to enroll, according to the college.
The $25 enrollment fee will only be waived during One Stop Enrollment Day.
ATC is offering the Accuplacer testing times will be 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
