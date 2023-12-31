Valdosta Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

At around 12:27 a.m. on Dec. 31, VPD officers and EMS went to a home in the 800 block of East Brookwood Place in response to a 911 call about a shooting, according to officials.

Officers found a 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound and immediately began rendering first aid. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

VPD detectives and crime scene personnel are actively investigating the incident.

WALB will provide updates once more information is available.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact VPD’s Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

