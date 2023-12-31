We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Powerball jackpot grows to $810 million for New Year’s Day

By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, and the prize has grown to an estimated $810 million.

Although no one has taken home the jackpot, a Hephzibah resident won $2 million last week. They qualified for $1 million based on the numbers drawn, but chose the Power Play option, doubling the win.

MORE | Census shows Georgia’s population reaches over 11 million

The Georgia Lottery didn’t release the winner’s name.

The next drawing is on Monday night.

Its cash value is $408.9 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

The current jackpot is the fourth to climb above a half-billion dollars this year, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

MORE | Top 10 most-clicked News 12 26 stories in 2023

Powerball said it was the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back jackpot cycles reached $1 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the suspect was involved in the Dec. 30 Phone Hub armed robbery.
Albany police searching for armed robbery suspect
The man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.
Man pronounced dead while fishing in Lake Blackshear
Karisma Brown is a Cairo native hoping jumpstart a career in country music.
‘Keep chasing your dreams’: Cairo native and veteran pursue country music career
If you aren’t careful, you could end up at a misdemeanor probation office.
WALB Investigates two towns some refer to as ‘speed traps’
The Valdosta Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man...
Valdosta Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

Latest News

Una escena de la película "Wonka". Foto cortesía de Warner Bros. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Wonka’ ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach $9 billion in post-pandemic best
2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
New Year’s Eve celebrations roll across Asia, but wars cast a shadow on the start of 2024
Audiences are still sweet on "Wonka," which topped "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,"...
Box office: 'Wonka' ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach $9 billion in post-pande
A look at New Year's Celebrations around the world and heightened security due to terror...
New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
Crowds celebrate New Year with fireworks over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. (CNN)
VIDEO: Hong Kong, China celebrates New Year's Eve