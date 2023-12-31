Police search for missing foreign exchange student from China

RIVERDALE, Utah (KSTU) – A search is on for a foreign exchange student from China who has gone missing in Utah.

Police received reports of a kidnapping on Thursday around 8:30 p.m., and now detectives are trying to find 17-year-old Kai Zhuang.

Officials at the high school Zhuang was attending reported the student was missing after they were contacted by his parents who live in China.

They told the school they received a photograph of their child which indicated he had been abducted and ransom was being requested.

The host family he was staying with in Riverdale, Utah told police they didn’t know the teen had gone missing, saying they had seen him the night before and had heard him in the early morning hours on Thursday.

“Kai has been listed under E-M-A, that stands for Endangered Missing Person Alert, we attempted to put out an Amber Alert but due to the circumstances, we were unable to put him out under the Amber Alert system, because you have to have an identified suspect to list under the Amber Alert,” Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren said.

At this point, Warren said they do not believe Zhuang was forcefully taken from the host family’s home.

The police chief said his department has been working with the FBI, the US embassy in China and Chinese officials in trying to locate the teen.

