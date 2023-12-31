Mother of Albany gun violence victim organizes Anti-Crime Rally to promote a safer environment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Nov. 30, Tyler Graham was a victim of gun violence here in Albany.

His mother is continuing to keep his name alive by starting an anti-crime rally, all aimed at building a safer community. WALB spoke with the family about how this movement will touch the lives of other moms affected by gun violence.

Chakia Graham, Tyler’s’ mother, says he didn’t deserve to die at such a young age. His character speaks volumes as the community can see and feel the impact he made.

“Amazing very respectable and he was an educated young black man. He spread motivation and ever since he has been deceased you know I see his spirits motivating a lot of people,” Chakia said.

Paichence is Tyler’s’ little sister and she says that her brother was always there for her so now she wants to do that for him moving forward.

“Tyler was one of those brothers that do everything for you. Everything he did, everything that he made he brought it back to the house for all of us. He took care of all of us. He was an amazing big brother, and I experienced a lot of things with him, but we had an amazing childhood together,” Paichence said.

Tyler’s godsister Tomeka Harrell says she can relate to the pain Tyler’s mom is feeling and she says no one should have to go through that.

“I haven’t lost a child to death, but I can feel a mothers’ pain because I have kids myself. And I have known Tyler since he was a two-year-old,” Harrell said.

The community showed their support for the Grahams on Sunday in hopes of continuing Tyler’s legacy.

“If you are somebody’s friend and you haven’t been through this situation and don’t know to feel but your friend is like I said just show up for them. Ask them how they are, how their family is doing, and just dropping off little things,” said Aylesse Lakes, Friend of the Family.

“Blood doesn’t make you related. It’s when they come together for you when you need them the most. Because I look around and none of my family members are here but I have a support system,” Chakia said.

The family will continue to honor Tyler’s’ legacy by adding to the movement by creating a safer environment for the community.

The suspects have been arrested in this case as the family continues to seek justice.

