First Alert Forecast

Rain is possible to move in during the first week of the new year.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight will be cold with lows in the low 30s due to calm winds and clear skies. Sunday will be similar to Saturday with slightly warmer highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. By Sunday night, a few clouds will move in and this will aid in the temperatures not dropping below the upper 30s.

An upper-level trough will bring winds out of the southwest starting Sunday and this system will bring a cold front plus a slight rain chance between Monday night and Tuesday morning. However, the chances do not look overwhelming. Mid to upper 60s on Monday, but after the front cold air moves in again with lows into the night back in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday starts highs returning to the 50s through the end of the week. An active subtropical jet and several upper-level disturbances will move in by the middle of the week. This will start the next few chances for rain in the area. The first chance appears Wednesday night into Thursday bringing in widespread shower activity with another opportunity by the weekend. Currently, no signs of severe weather or exact rain totals are ironed out.

