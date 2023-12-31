We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Fireworks lead to fire at Valdosta apartment building on New Year’s Eve

The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a New Year's Eve fire started by fireworks.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a New Year's Eve fire started by fireworks.(Source: Valdosta Fire Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to a fire caused by fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

At around 1:54 p.m., VFD went to the 1400 block of Iola Drive in response to a structure fire, according to officials.

There was reportedly smoke and fire coming from the attic of the apartment building.

Officials say the first fire unit arrived on the scene within three minutes, they confirmed that there was smoke visible from the roof of the two-story apartment building.

The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) was already on the scene and had evacuated all of the occupants from the apartments as fire crews began searching for the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be fireworks.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, according to officials.

“Valdosta Fire Department would like to remind residents of the importance of fire safety when around fireworks, when setting them off, and being aware of where the fireworks may land,” VFD said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the suspect was involved in the Dec. 30 Phone Hub armed robbery.
Albany police searching for armed robbery suspect
The man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.
Man pronounced dead while fishing in Lake Blackshear
Karisma Brown is a Cairo native hoping jumpstart a career in country music.
‘Keep chasing your dreams’: Cairo native and veteran pursue country music career
If you aren’t careful, you could end up at a misdemeanor probation office.
WALB Investigates two towns some refer to as ‘speed traps’
The Valdosta Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man...
Valdosta Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

Latest News

A photo of the suspect was involved in the Dec. 30 Phone Hub armed robbery.
Albany police searching for armed robbery suspect
The new year is right around the corner and South Georgia is going big to celebrate.
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day events across South Georgia
powerball en vivo hoy
Powerball jackpot grows to $810 million for New Year’s Day
The man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 10 p.m.
Man pronounced dead while fishing in Lake Blackshear
The Valdosta Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man...
Valdosta Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting