Albany police urge fireworks safety as new year approaches

The Albany Police Department is encouraging those using fireworks to be mindful of those around them when firing those fireworks up.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The New Year is just two days away, which means more people will be celebrating with fireworks.

It’s more than just celebrating, but knowing how to properly use them.

Now, you can use fireworks until midnight on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, but there are a few things you need to do to avoid any potential accidents including not lighting fireworks while holding them and always having a water source nearby.

Beth Peterson, an Albany Resident, buys fireworks every year but is always cautious of how it can affect her fur family.

“What we’ve had in the past and what we like. We try not get the big motor rounds because we have small dogs and they don’t like them,” Peterson said.

The Albany Police Department is encouraging those using fireworks to be mindful of those around them when firing those fireworks up.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

