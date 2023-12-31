We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Albany police searching for armed robbery suspect

Officials are actively investigating an armed robbery at Phone Hub on Saturday morning.
Officials are actively investigating an armed robbery at Phone Hub on Saturday morning.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Albany Police Department (APD) are actively investigating an armed robbery at the Phone Hub on Dawson Road on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the suspect pointed a handgun at the employee before stealing about nine iPhones out of the store.

The suspect then fled from the store in an SUV. The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Officials are actively investigating the incident.

Stay with WALB for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you aren’t careful, you could end up at a misdemeanor probation office.
WALB Investigates two towns some refer to as ‘speed traps’
Tyler Graham, 21, lost his life to gun violence November 2023.
Mother of homicide victim killed in an Albany apartment shooting speaks out
Karisma Brown is a Cairo native hoping jumpstart a career in country music.
‘Keep chasing your dreams’: Cairo native and veteran pursue country music career
Martel Dorsey, 32, died in custody at Calhoun State Prison. After an altercation where several...
Mother demands answers for son’s death at Calhoun State Prison
An investigation into the crash is still active.
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in fatal Christmas Day Lee County crash

Latest News

Now you can use fireworks until midnight on New Year's Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Albany police urge fireworks safety as new year approaches
One non-profit is trying to decrease violent disputes between teens and create solutions...
‘Put the Guns Down Rally’ helps evoke positive change in the community
In a Facebook post by the county, the event is only for Lee County residents.
Lee Co. holds ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ event to help dispose of old Christmas trees
Sergeant Marc McIntyre
Spalding County deputy killed in line of duty Friday identified