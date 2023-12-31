Albany police searching for armed robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Albany Police Department (APD) are actively investigating an armed robbery at the Phone Hub on Dawson Road on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the suspect pointed a handgun at the employee before stealing about nine iPhones out of the store.

The suspect then fled from the store in an SUV. The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

Officials are actively investigating the incident.

