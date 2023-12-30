Winter's chill into the new year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Plenty of cold air to end 2023. Weekend lows drop near and below freezing low 30s and colder upper 20s with widespread frost on Sunday morning. An abundance of sunshine holds as highs top mid 50s Saturday then seasonal low 60s New Year’s Eve.

For those with plans Sunday evening to ring in 2024, bundle up for chilly low 40s. Winter’s chill kicks off New Year’s Day with lows in the mid 30s. As a weak quick moving system slides east, winds shift SW for milder mid 60 and isolated showers through the afternoon. Light rain into the evening clears out for a sunny and cool Tuesday.

Next system brings rain back Wednesday and clears out early Thursday. Highs hold near average low 60s while lows drop briefly into the low 30s then seasonal low 40s Thursday.

An active weather pattern continues with the next round of rain on the first weekend of the new year.

Happy New Year SGA!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.