‘Put the Guns Down Rally’ helps evoke positive change in the community

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Local nonprofits are calling for a “Put the Guns Down Rally” in light of the recent uptick of youth gun violence.

One nonprofit is trying to decrease violent disputes between teens and create solutions within the community.

Laquita Bridges and Carol Simpson have gathered the community for a Put the Guns Down Rally in light of an uptick in youth and gun violence.

Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh says it’s important to teach youth conflict resolution.

“If we have difficulties and differences, we need to resolve those differences and difficulties rather with a peaceful means and not any kind of violence,” McIntosh said.

Darius Dawson, Director of Alternative Achievement Center, sees how teens interact with each other and says positive reinforcement is a start to ending gun violence.

“I think it’s important that we get our youth and that they always say that our youth are going astray. But we got to being doing something to keep them focused, and not on the violence, and focusing on things that are positive,” Dawson said.

Freddie Williams, chief of police in Berlin, Georgia, says his daughter has witnessed senseless acts of gun violence, and as a law enforcement officer, he feels it’s his duty to ensure the safety of not only his family but the community too.

“My little girl cried for days because she knows with me being in law enforcement, she knows that guns do bad things to people. She sees someone hanging out the window and shooting the gun down the road of another car. She is thinking “Daddy, why they trying to kill that person, daddy why they are doing that,” Williams said.

Organizers say it’s the youth that are our future. That is why DeMarielle Daniels, Moultrie native and participant, stepped up to be a leader for others.

“Put them away because a bullet doesn’t got a name on it. So, people walk around with guns they shoot them, think it’s fun, think it’s okay for them to do what they see other people doing,” Daniels said.

The community can be a part of their mission by reaching out to organizers to help evoke positive change in the community.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.