New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day events across South Georgia

The new year is right around the corner and South Georgia is going big to celebrate.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year is right around the corner and several places across South Georgia are celebrating.

Below is a list of events where you can welcome 2024.

Coffee County

  • VFW Post 5976 in Douglas will host a New Year Bash featuring Bryan Daniels with Double-A. The event is for attendees 21 and up and will require a $5 cover.

Dougherty County

  • King Claw in Albany will host KC After Dark on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. The event is free for anyone ages 21 and up and will feature a live DJ. Everyone must have a valid ID to enter.

Lowndes County

  • Twin Lakes Club and Bar in Lake Park will host a New Year’s Weekend Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 8-11 p.m. Southern Exposure will be performing performing starting at 8 p.m. There will be a $10 cover to get in.
  • Billards on Baytree in Valdosta will host a 2024 New Year’s Eve Party on Sunday, Dec. 31. There will be karaoke from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The kitchen will remain open until 2 a.m. At midnight, there will be a champagne toast to ring in 2024. To reserve your table, with included party favors, direct message Billars on Baytree on Facebook.

Don’t see an event, let us know on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

