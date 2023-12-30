New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day events across South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new year is right around the corner and several places across South Georgia are celebrating.

Below is a list of events where you can welcome 2024.

Coffee County

VFW Post 5976 in Douglas will host a New Year Bash featuring Bryan Daniels with Double-A. The event is for attendees 21 and up and will require a $5 cover.

Dougherty County

King Claw in Albany will host KC After Dark on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. The event is free for anyone ages 21 and up and will feature a live DJ. Everyone must have a valid ID to enter.

Lowndes County

Twin Lakes Club and Bar in Lake Park will host a New Year’s Weekend Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 8-11 p.m. Southern Exposure will be performing performing starting at 8 p.m. There will be a $10 cover to get in.

Billards on Baytree in Valdosta will host a 2024 New Year’s Eve Party on Sunday, Dec. 31. There will be karaoke from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The kitchen will remain open until 2 a.m. At midnight, there will be a champagne toast to ring in 2024. To reserve your table, with included party favors, direct message Billars on Baytree on Facebook

