Lee Co. holds ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ event to help dispose of old Christmas trees

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is hosting a “Bring One for the Chipper” event for used Christmas trees.

In a Facebook post by the county, the event is only for Lee County residents.

The trees that are being disposed of must be stripped of lights, ornaments and stands.

The recycled trees will be used to create mulch, and wildlife habitats and are great for ponds, according to the county.

Trees can be disposed of at the following locations.

Century Fire Station, located at 934 US Highway 19 South. Make sure to look for the sign at the pump house.

Redbone Fire Station, located at 128 Graves Spring. Look for the sign or the site on Philema Road.

Lee County Landfill at 759 Highway 32 East from Monday-Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The county is asking people to neatly place their trees in their designed areas.

For more information, contact the Lee County Landfill at (229) 759-6009.

