Douglas police remind residents to legally, safely use fireworks to celebrate new year

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is reminding residents to legally and safely use fireworks to celebrate the new year.

The police department posted to Facebook to ask residents to not call 911 to report someone shooting fireworks since they cannot respond to every call about fireworks.

The police department is urging residents to take preemptive measures before the fireworks start, like bringing pets inside.

Celebratory gunfire is illegal and will not be tolerated, according to the police department.

“Per Georgia law, you can use fireworks legally any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. While local governments can (and often do) restrict the use of fireworks during these times with noise ordinances, there are some holidays that allow the use of fireworks until 11:59 p.m., regardless of local ordinances,” the police department said in the post.

Using fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal. It is also illegal to use fireworks within 100 yards of certain locations, which include the following:

Nursing homes

Other healthcare facilities

Helipads

Hospitals

Electric plants

Water treatment and waste-water treatment plants

Refineries

Electric substations

Gas stations

Jails or prisons

Within any park, historic site, recreational area or other state property

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.