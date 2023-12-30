Dougherty Co. police urge residents to refrain from celebratory gunfire while celebrating the new year

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) posted to Facebook asking people to safely ring in the new year with family and friends by skipping the celebratory gunfire.

According to DCPD, any responsible gun owner knows that firing a bullet into the air is not safe because you don’t know where the bullet is going to go when it goes down.

“Let’s celebrate with joy and not the possible danger of celebratory gunfire in our communities,” Dougherty County Chief of Police Kenneth Johnson said. “Do not let firing a gun in the air potentially shatter lives below. We want folks to remember that every bullet fired in celebration carries with it the potential to turn joy into tragedy.”

The department wants people to know that bullets travel back to the ground at 200 feet per second and a person could be hit in the head or shoulders with that bullet.

DCPD is not just asking gun owners to refrain from this practice for their safety and the safety of others, but also to avoid getting cited for violating the law.

According to DCPD, Georgia law strictly prohibits the discharge of firearms under specific circumstances, which include:

Firing a gun on someone’s property without permission

Firing a gun within 50 feet of a public road or highway

Firing a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Violating any of these laws can result in a misdemeanor offense.

Additionally, various counties and cities in Georgia have enacted ordinances addressing the firing of weapons within their jurisdiction, according to DCPD.

“According to Dougherty County code section 2-8-11, titled Discharge of firearms within the unincorporated area of the county, it is unlawful for any person to discharge a handgun, rifle, shotgun or any other type of firearm, within an area of the unincorporated portions of the county, which is designated, according to the Dougherty County Zoning Regulations, as residential or within five hundred (500) feet of a residence, place of worship, business or public meeting place,” DCPD said.

Charges for celebratory gunfire include reckless conduct. Anyone found guilty of these offenses may also face additional charges and penalties.

