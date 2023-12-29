Valdosta residents push for return of curbside recycling

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Valdosta began requiring people to take their recyclables to different locations. But residents are looking for the city of Valdosta to return to curbside recycling.

“It just made it more difficult because it’s easier to forget and by the time you let it sit there so long you just end up throwing it in the trash and that defeats the purpose of recycling,” one Valdosta resident said.

Most residents we spoke to believe curbside pickup is more convenient than hauling their recycling to the site themselves.

Another resident said, “Due to COVID, we don’t have the option to recycle from our home conveniently, which I use to do all of the time. Pack up my recycling items in the blue bin, and now with us having to go to different locations, I just don’t have the time to do that.”

Valdosta now has three recycling sites across the city — the city lot on Hill Avenue, the city lot at the corner of South Lee Street and East Savannah Avenue and Five Points Shopping Center.

“We are more focused on a central location for everyone to bring their recycling and drop it at one time,” Chandra McAllister, community sustainability coordinator flor the city of Valdosta, said. “For the sites that do not have any roll offs we ask that residents do not continue to place trash there. Five Points is open and central to the whole city for drop off.”

The city did not say whether the curbside recycling program would return, but they still want to encourage people to recycle by creating more options for residents.

“For the cardboard, it does have its own location. We prefer residents break it down to create more space in our roll-offs and trailers. As far as glass and plastic, we ask that they don’t put it in bags and just place the items in there because we can’t recycle the bags,” McAllister said, “We do go through it every day and empty the ones that are too full to put things in.”

Five Points is the only recycling location with roll-off dumpsters. If people have recyclable materials, they can donate them there.

