South Georgia mother starts nonprofit to benefit homeless and teens

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - “When I was in that place of homelessness it felt like hopelessness. I was in a space like, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ I was doing everything I could. Looking back I realize it was to be able to relate those who are in the same exact position I am in.”

Felecia Kohler and her children were homeless two times in the last five years.

According to Voices for Georgia’s Children over 36,000 students were homeless in 2020. In Lowndes County and Valdosta City School Systems, nearly 500 students are reported homeless.

In 2022, Kohler became the homeowner of a Habitat House with her four daughters and son. During 2023, Felecia has been working to make an impact on those experiencing homelessness, by starting her nonprofit “HOPE in Action of South Georgia.”

“When I started working in social services people would tell me it’s rare to have people who have been where we are. This year looking back, I felt like all these times where I was wondering why I was going through this I realized God was putting me in a position to start a nonprofit.”

In less than a year, the nonprofit has grown to serve 22 children, while educating them on homelessness and the importance of serving the community.

“She asked me to be a part and I said yes because she has done so much for me even before the program,” Rakiera Turley, a Teens for HOPE student leader, said. “There are people I go to school with that I didn’t know were homeless I learned homelessness comes in a lot of different shapes and forms.”

“I wanted to focus on our youth because they are the future but utilize them so they can see what homelessness is,” Kohler said.

The teen outreach group has collected over $600 worth of food to stock nearly 10 food pantries - while volunteering at the Soup Kitchen and Valdosta Street Feed.

“Anytime we do projects it never feels like work…I’m glad that I can help people without feeling forced,” Turley said.

For Christmas, each of the students received a gift thanks to generous donations in the community — and they were provided with needed hygiene and school supplies.

Kohler said the program is expected to uplift and encourage teens through service — while showing them the impacts of homelessness and food insecurity in the community.

