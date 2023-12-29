Preventing motor vehicle theft in South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After reviewing daily bulletins and social media posts from the Albany Police Department and some surrounding cities, “theft by taking a motor vehicle” cases have been reported to law enforcement several times this holiday season.

In the last seven days three vehicles were stolen, and five were broken into with items stolen.

Two businesses, one in Albany and one in Tifton, both went to social media this week to ask for help in locating their stolen vehicles... branded with their businesses. Luckily, they did get their vehicles back. But Albany Police Department wants to inform every one of the seriousness of motor vehicle thefts.

They say don’t leave any spare keys in your vehicle, keep your door locked at all times, don’t leave cars running unattended, don’t leave valuables or firearms in your car, and keep your vehicles in a well-lit area.

Chief Persley says anyone convicted of theft by taking felony charges can spend up to 10 years in prison.

