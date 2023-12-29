Newly appointed 4th judge to help relieve Dougherty Co. court backlog

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve heard of the phrase “There’s a new sheriff in town,” but in Dougherty County, there’s a new judge in town.

Earlier in December 2023, Governor Brian Kemp appointed Civil Lawyer Joe Dent as the fourth judge in the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit. Court officials are hoping the addition of the new judge will relieve some stress on the case backlog.

The Dougherty Couty Judicial Circuit is still going through a backlog that stemmed from delays in court proceedings during the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to the Judicial Council of Georgia, In 2020 578 felony cases were filed but in 2021, over 2,800 felony cases were filed.

The influx of felony cases also created a backlog in civil and domestic cases which didn’t help the workload for the three judges who reside in the court system. According to the Superior Court’s workload assessment, in 2022 Dougherty County’s cases per judge three-year average is 1,317.

“There’s lots of ways that I can come in and have an immediate impact on the current backlog,” Dent said.

Earlier in December of this year, Dent was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp. Dent said he’s ready to bring some much-needed changes to the court system as he’s watched victims and the local jail impacted by the backlog.

“Because if they’re offenders that go to state prison, then they’re sitting in local prisons if they don’t bond out until trial. Victims who definitely want closure are delayed in getting that closure,” he said.

Dent has been practicing law for almost 33 years. He’s worked on primarily civil cases in personal injury, commercial, and real estate litigation. He says he’s looking forward to getting more experience in criminal and domestic cases with some of the older cases being assigned to him.

“One advantage of a new judge is that I come into the position without a docket. I won’t have any assigned cases. when I first start. The cases that are assigned to me will take time to develop. there may be preliminary matters that have to be heard,” he said. “Decreasing the backlog will make it where we can focus on those matters more quickly and give them the attention that they rightfully deserve.”

Dent will be sworn in by Governor Kemp soon. His term will start on January 1 of the new year and end on December 31, 2026. He tells me within that time, he’s hoping to make significant changes within the court system.

