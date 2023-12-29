Mother of homicide victim killed in an Albany apartment shooting speaks out

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just days after a third suspect was charged with murder in a triple shooting in Albany in November, the mother of one of the victims is speaking out.

Chakia Graham, the mother of one of the victims who died in the November 30th shooting, says her son Tyler Graham did not deserve to lose his life at age 21.

“Neighbors, we cannot look the other way. When we see things going on, we have to stand up,” Graham said. “I’m just now being able to even talk to somebody because this right here was a really big tragedy. He turned 21 on November 21st. His last breath was November 30th — that’s not a lot of days. He was still a young man with a whole life ahead of him.”

The incident happened on Gillionville Road at Woodland Apartments.

Gun violence didn’t only claim Graham’s life that day, it also claimed three others as well — in Albany, Tifton and Americus. Graham’s mother says people in the community have to step up to help put a stop to senseless killings.

“I want to tell the youth the same thing that I told my son — pick your battles wisely,” Graham said. “I’m praying for the other young man that lost his life, which is Neahmad Alfred, and I’m also praying for the killers. Because guess what — y’all mothers are going to have to deal with that.”

A few days after the incident, two suspects were arrested for this incident. Wy’Travion Buchanan, 16, Taverance Jackson, 19. On Tuesday, Kesha Walton, 20, was arrested as well.

Graham’s mother says she’s grateful for the work the Albany Police Department is doing to bring justice for her son.

Ms. Graham says she and several others will be at several lights along Dawson Road on Sunday, Dec. 31 in protest of the recent string of gun violence.

We’re currently unsure if any more suspects will be arrested in connection to this shooting.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.