We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Mother of homicide victim killed in an Albany apartment shooting speaks out

The shooting happened on Nov. 30th, 2023.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just days after a third suspect was charged with murder in a triple shooting in Albany in November, the mother of one of the victims is speaking out.

Chakia Graham, the mother of one of the victims who died in the November 30th shooting, says her son Tyler Graham did not deserve to lose his life at age 21.

“Neighbors, we cannot look the other way. When we see things going on, we have to stand up,” Graham said. “I’m just now being able to even talk to somebody because this right here was a really big tragedy. He turned 21 on November 21st. His last breath was November 30th — that’s not a lot of days. He was still a young man with a whole life ahead of him.”

The incident happened on Gillionville Road at Woodland Apartments.

Gun violence didn’t only claim Graham’s life that day, it also claimed three others as well — in Albany, Tifton and Americus. Graham’s mother says people in the community have to step up to help put a stop to senseless killings.

“I want to tell the youth the same thing that I told my son — pick your battles wisely,” Graham said. “I’m praying for the other young man that lost his life, which is Neahmad Alfred, and I’m also praying for the killers. Because guess what — y’all mothers are going to have to deal with that.”

A few days after the incident, two suspects were arrested for this incident. Wy’Travion Buchanan, 16, Taverance Jackson, 19. On Tuesday, Kesha Walton, 20, was arrested as well.

Graham’s mother says she’s grateful for the work the Albany Police Department is doing to bring justice for her son.

Ms. Graham says she and several others will be at several lights along Dawson Road on Sunday, Dec. 31 in protest of the recent string of gun violence.

We’re currently unsure if any more suspects will be arrested in connection to this shooting.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
An investigation into the crash is still active.
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in fatal Christmas Day Lee County crash
Kidsville USA is located on Endoline Drive in Leesburg.
Lee Co. parents spread concerns about alleged abuse at daycare
The United State Postal Service has reported several mail thefts throughout the post year.
Ga. lawmakers demand answers from Postmaster General on mail issues

Latest News

Thompson served on the USS Jefferson as it invaded Normandy in 1944.
Heroes Among Us: WWII Navy Veteran Grady Thompson
An investigation into the crash is still active.
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in fatal Christmas Day Lee County crash
Residents are looking for the city of Valdosta to return to curbside recycling.
Valdosta residents push for return of curbside recycling
Most residents we spoke to believe curbside pickup is more convenient than hauling their...
Valdosta residents push for return of curbside recycling