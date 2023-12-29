We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man arrested after police found missing teen in trap door

Kentucky man arrested after missing teen found inside hidden trap door
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing a long list of charges after deputies say a missing teen was found inside a hidden trap door at his home.

According to an arrest citation, Lincoln County deputies were called on Christmas to a home in the 1400 block of Robertstown Road for an altercation between the caller’s son, 34-year-old Zackary Jones, and his “girlfriend.”

When deputies got there, Jones told them the female subject wasn’t there.

As Jones took the deputies through the home, the citation says they could see drug paraphernalia with residue in plain view. That’s when they say Jones grabbed it and tried to dispose of it in a wood stove in his bedroom.

The deputies were able to restrain him and put him in the back of a cruiser. They then went back inside to look for the female.

The citation says deputies found her inside a trap door that was hidden under a rug in Jones’ bedroom.

The 16-year-old was reported missing in North Carolina earlier in December. She told the deputies that Jones had picked her up in North Carolina and brought her back to Kentucky.

The deputies say she appeared to be “very high” at the time. According to the citation, Jones admitted to doing drugs with the teen and having a sexual relationship with her.

Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a...
Zackary Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation and possession of a controlled substance.(Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)

Jones is facing several charges, including assault, strangulation, unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal sex act, unlawful transaction with a minor - illegal controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Charges are also reportedly pending against Jones in connection with the situation in North Carolina. He could also be facing more charges in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the crash is still active.
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in fatal Christmas Day Lee County crash
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Many in the town much like Barbara Tucker, owner of Barnyard Creations are disappointed to see...
Sylvester residents upset over downtown mural being painted over
The United State Postal Service has reported several mail thefts throughout the post year.
Ga. lawmakers demand answers from Postmaster General on mail issues

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Man shot mother, leads Vegas police on chase as he carjacked bystanders, killing father of 7
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert issued for mother and child abducted in Maine
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle...
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years