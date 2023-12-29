Lowndes Co. deputies search for Waffle House armed robbery suspect

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect who allegedly robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint.

The robbery happened late Thursday to early Friday morning at the Waffle House on I-75 Exit 22, per a sheriff’s office release.

The suspect was caught on camera and was shown to be a male with a light brown goatee, wearing a green t-shirt with the words “Sunshine Cannabis” written on the front in yellow writing, black jogging pants, white tennis shoes, black beanie cap and black framed glasses.

He is likely 6′1″ and weighs 220 pounds. He is thought to have been armed with a handgun that he kept inside a tan bag.

The vehicle the suspect was likely driving in can be seen below. It is a black Nissan Rogue with an unknown license plate number.

Lowndes County armed robbery suspect's car (Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has information, you are asked to call an investigator at the sheriff’s office at (229) 671-2965 or the tip line at (229) 671-2985.

