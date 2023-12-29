‘Keep chasing your dreams’: Cairo native and veteran pursue country music career

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo native, and veteran, is taking a chance on her dreams and jumpstarting her career as a country singer.

“One of the biggest things for me, for my music, I would like to reach as many people that I can,” said Karisma Brown.

Brown’s love for country music comes from the quaint small town of Cairo, Georgia. She even has a tattoo dedicated to the Hospitality City.

Brown said she's never strayed away from her small-town roots. (walb)

“When I first said that I was going to do music, one of the things I said that I was going to do was always represent my hometown. You know, never stray away from where I came from,” she said.

After graduating from Cairo High School, Brown took up several jobs around South Georgia before joining the military in 2018. She served five years in the Air Force. During that time, she was deployed to Afghanistan, where she did fly-away security missions.

“That was just an eye-opener of how dangerous life can get. But I’m just so thankful that I had that experience, and I was able to process everything and get a better understanding of the military and come back safely,” she said.

Now, after being honorably discharged from the military in May 2023, Brown has decided to use her voice to tell her story and inspire others to go for anything they want in life no matter the risks.

Brown served in the army for 5 years. (Karisma Brown)

“I just want people to know that no matter what you look like, no matter the age, no matter the situations you’ve been through, like don’t give up on yourself, keep chasing your dreams,” she said.

Brown’s country single “Made for Me” just dropped Friday. You can find the song on all platforms such as YouTube, iTunes and Apple Music.

“Don’t give up on yourself, keep chasing your dreams and one day you will get there,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.