Inmate dies after November fight at Calhoun State Prison

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is working to learn more about how an inmate serving time in the Calhoun State Prison died in November.

On November 24, 2023, jail staff saw an inmate, Martel Dorsey, of Atlanta, running from a cell as he was being chased by other inmates. He was injured, and staff then gave medical aid to Dorsey, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).

He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to reporting from 11Alive, Dorsey’s mother, Eutha Dorsey, said she has not been told more information about her son’s death other than the statement GDC issued. She went on to say, “I feel no child should go in to serve their time and not come home.”

Dorsey was serving a five-year sentence on entering an auto and theft by shoplifting charges in Walton and Coweta counties. The latest he would be released from prison would have been August 2024, GDC confirmed.

There have been over 30 inmate deaths in 2023 alone, according to 11Alive.

WALB will keep you updated with developments we learn about Dorsey’s death.

