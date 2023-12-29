Heroes Among Us: WWII Navy Veteran Grady Thompson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the last Thursday of the month. That means it’s time to thank a military hero in South Georgia who serves their country selflessly. In this edition, we feature Grady Thompson, a World War II veteran in Tifton, who says his faith keeps him going.

”There was a good Christian man. He was in World War I. He told me when I was 18, ‘You’re going to have to go.’ He said let me give you some advice. He said ‘Go in the Navy, don’t go in the Army. If you go in the Army, you’ll be down in the swamp wherever you’re at. In the Navy, you’ll have good food and a good place to sleep as long as your ship stays afloat.’ I took his advice and I joined the Navy,” Thompson said.

Thompson served on the USS Jefferson as it invaded Normandy in 1944.

“We were in Waymouth, England going to leave out for the beach in Normandy. And our American planes come in, and German planes right behind them. The radar didn’t pick them up. A bomb dropped on the side of our ship, which was probably aimed at us. It didn’t hit the ship but if it had hit where I was stationed, I would’ve been cut to splinters. I told the Lord then, if you let me go home back to my family, I’ll serve you. And he did.”

He says they didn’t lose a single man. Now, he has a family of more than 100, and a century to look back on.

“God rung my bell and I raised my family in church. We just had nine children. Seven boys and two girls,” Thompson said.

Now, he’s back at home in South Georgia surrounded by loved ones– and his new puppy.

“I’m 101. On June 27, I was 101,” he said.

In those years, he’s learned a lot. His advice to others:

“Fellowship means a lot to people. Don’t sit at home and think there’s nobody but yourself. Mingle. Get around,” Thompson said.

