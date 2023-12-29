We're Hiring Wednesday
Ending 2023 Heathy, Safe and Active

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Town and Country last show of 2023, ends healthy.

David Milliner of Albany Area YMCA joins host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen to make vegetable beef soup with meatballs and sandwiches.

David Milliner also shared some program’s in place designed to make change to a person life. Events for the community and more!

For more on all Albany Area YMCA has to offer call (229) 436-0531 or visit their Facebook.

