Earthquakes reported in South Carolina and Georgia

(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United State Geological Survey (USGS) said two earthquakes were reported in South Carolina and Georgia on Thursday.

The UGSG said the first earthquake hit in Georgia just after 10 p.m. It had a magnitude of 2.0 and depth of 9 kilometers.

The earthquake was 9.1 miles south southeast of Eatonton, Georgia, 32 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia and 72.4 miles east southeast of Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the USGS, the second earthquake hit the Midlands of South Carolina around 11 p.m. It had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth of 1 kilometer.

This earthquake was 2.9 miles north northwest of Jenkinsville, South Carolina, 18.1 miles east of Newberry and 26.1 miles northwest of Columbia.

