Donations save abandoned Albany dogs, here's how you can help

Albany Humane Society ‘PAW-liday’s’ fundraiser ends December 31st
Donations saves dogs in Albany, GA
Donations saves dogs in Albany, GA(WALB)
By Madison Foglio
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Priscilla. She was one of the 10 dogs left abandoned in Albany. However, the Albany Humane Society tells WALB that Priscilla’s story is not that uncommon in this area.

They also say that donations make a big difference.

“Her owner had left her at a house with 9 other dogs all chained up to short little leads on the fence line,” said Payton Jarrell, the director of the Albany Humane Society. “No shelter, no clean drinking water and no food inside.”

The Albany Humane Society has a contract with city and county animal control, so when they got the call about the dogs being abandoned, their first instinct was to take them in. However, because of the size of the dogs, housing all 10 of them was not possible at the time.

“What we did was we went out to the house,” said Jarell. “A couple of employees each day looked after the animals, had them some food, clean drinking water, and slowly took them in by like twos and threes till we could get all of them in.”

Jarrell says that these dogs would have died had it not been for your donations.

“We used donated food to feed the animals, donated dog houses to give them shelter until we can bring them into the shelter. Lots of donations were used to make this happen,” said Jarrell.

“Literally, the only way we’re open. We exist completely because of the generosity of people in the community who donate all throughout the year, especially this time of year,” said Samantha Threadgill, development director for Albany Humane Society.

And right now, the Albany Humane Society is hosting its first PAW-Liday’s fundraiser. And thanks to two anonymous donors, every donation made to Albany Humane from now until December 31st will be matched until they reach their goal of $10,000.

To donate to the Humane Society, click here.

