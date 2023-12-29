Albany’s police chief talks the department’s priorities for 2024

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Health and Wellness, involving the community, and continuing to address the growing violence here in Albany are just a few of the goals for the Albany Police Department in 2024. WALB News spoke with Chief Michael Persley about how despite the violence, he has hope for the future of Albany.

“We’re talking about your plans for the upcoming year in terms of the community, in terms of what you want to implement through the police station and again into the Community. So I would love to talk about what are your major priorities or your major goals for 2024,” WALB’s Riley Armant said.

“So my focus points and that’s what we’re calling, I’m kind of carrying over some from last year and even the year before. But first and foremost is making sure that we enhance our employee wellness for all the men and women who serve in the department,” APD Chief Michael Persley said.

“So you also mentioned community stakeholders and that anybody in the community is a community stakeholder. So how are you going to incorporate not only your initiative of taking care of your people with fostering partnerships with stakeholders?”

“We do need to re-establish a lot of neighborhood watches. Even start some new neighborhood watches and at one point there was a community group of neighborhood watches. How do we get that? We started with, you know, the leadership coming from the neighborhood, watches in the city so. That the citizens, will I say, community Members, let me say this, the community members, because the reason I say community members, you know, we have a growing Hispanic population here. We have other farm populations here where you’re part of the community. So let letting them have a voice. "

“So the real-time Crime Center, I want to know about the processes that will go on. You briefly mentioned AI for it so let’s get into more of the technology side.”

“Even if I was fully staffed, I still couldn’t have officers on every corner. So you needed technology to help cover those gaps. by using technology it helps speed up the process on analyzing whatever we have. And now we can present better. We can present better information so the District Attorney’s office can you know, we made better cases through that.”

“You’ve mentioned that gang culture is becoming sort of an ideology here.”

It’s always been an ideology. When we talk about gangs today some of these gang members today have family members who have been gang members who are still gang members. So now that’s an ideology that is is going through that ideology is no different than any other type of thinking you want. We have to do things that change their mindset and that’s why I say we’re fighting an ideology. Well, if we can get our youth to see that there is other there, there are there, there is more to it than their hood, their St. their side of town or just all been that there’s a whole world out there. Then when they come back, they bring back ideas. They bring back a a, a passion, a desire to, hey all being can be the metropolis of the of, of Southwest Georgia. It can be so.”

Persley says his focus on taking care of the community and his officers comes from a recent report on policing from former president Barack Obama. He is looking forward to continuing to uplift the good life city in the new year.

