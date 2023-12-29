We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany utility customers having problems with outages amid Smart Meter installs

Albany utilities customers say the city’s transition to the new Smart Meters aren’t making the grade during the first phase of the switchover.
By Quinlan Parker
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany utilities customers say the city’s transition to the new Smart Meters aren’t making the grade during the first phase of the switchover.

As we’ve reported the city is installing a new meter system that promises to be more accurate. We talked with two customers who say accuracy isn’t the problem right now.

Valerie Overstreet-Thomas tells WALB her mother who suffers from dementia was without power for 2 days the week before Christmas. Shortly after that she called the city, and was told it was work on on the new meters had begun.

“She had to leave her home, she had to stay with my brother, until we could get an electrician over to the house to try and rectify the problem. By the way, which has not been fixed completely.” Thomas said.

Bummi Anderson had the same problem. She says she was out of town, but when she got back home she noticed that her power had gone out. She later learned it was because of the meter changeover.

“I called them, and the only reason why I knew something was because of Valerie. She had posted on Facebook. So, I knew that it was the same issue she had with her mom.” Anderson said. “Why is it that I am having to incur any cost for something that the city has chosen to do, to improve to make it convenient for them...”

I took that same question to Ward 6 Albany Commissioner Demetrius Young.

“We’re not responsible for anything that’s apart of the home, we’re responsible for the meter and the line that brings the electrical services into the home.” Young said.

Young says he and the city are aware of the issues that are being caused by the install of the meters.

“So with these new smart meters we’re encountering homes that are not necessarily compatible with the smart meters.” Young said.

“I love technology, I love smart phones, smart things, smart devices, but at the same time, perhaps a company should have been contracted by the city to handle any electrical issues.” Anderson said.

“I’m waiting for the City of Albany to stand up and do what’s right. Take responsibility for making sure this is fixed and that these homeowners get their money back.” Thomas said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

