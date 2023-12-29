We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

2023 A Year in Good News

WALB New to air ‘Good News’ Special at 5:30 p.m. Friday
WALB New to air ‘Good News’ Special at 5:30 p.m. Friday
WALB New to air ‘Good News’ Special at 5:30 p.m. Friday(WALB NEWS 10)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Local news coverage can be heavy; Crime, scandals, crashes, political turmoil, and adversity.

We have to cover news when it happens, but today at 5:30 p.m. WALB News 10 is dedicated an entire half hour to some of the best GOOD news of 2023.

Meet people who saved lives, who helped neighbors, whose acts of kindness made a difference in their communities.

Joins us for a WALB News special ‘2023 – A Year in Good News’.

Hopefully, it’s a reminder of all the good things that happen and good people who live in South Georgia!

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into the crash is still active.
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in fatal Christmas Day Lee County crash
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Many in the town much like Barbara Tucker, owner of Barnyard Creations are disappointed to see...
Sylvester residents upset over downtown mural being painted over
If you aren’t careful, you could end up at a misdemeanor probation office.
WALB Investigates two towns some refer to as ‘speed traps’

Latest News

Karisma Brown is a Cairo native hoping jumpstart a career in country music.
‘Keep chasing your dreams’: Cairo native and veteran pursue country music career
Donations saves dogs in Albany, GA
Donations save abandoned Albany dogs, here’s how you can help
There have been over 30 inmate deaths in 2023 alone, according to 11Alive.
Inmate dies after November fight at Calhoun State Prison
Photo of the armed robbery suspect who reportedly robbed a Lowndes County Waffle House.
Lowndes Co. deputies search for Waffle House armed robbery suspect