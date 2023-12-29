We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

2023 ends chilly and dry

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The final days of December will close out the year with freezing nights and cool days. Lows dip into the low 30s even a few upper 20s through the weekend. Highs below average low-mid 50s Friday and Saturday then seasonal low 60s on Sunday.

Look for abundant sunshine until clouds increase as you ring in the new year on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day showers spread east across #SGA through the afternoon and evening. Rain moves out early on Tuesday.

Plan for a few dry days before rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Below average temperatures hold through the week. Highs in the mid-upper 50s while lows range from the upper 30s into the low 30s to around 40 later in the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
An investigation into the crash is still active.
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in fatal Christmas Day Lee County crash
Kidsville USA is located on Endoline Drive in Leesburg.
Lee Co. parents spread concerns about alleged abuse at daycare
The United State Postal Service has reported several mail thefts throughout the post year.
Ga. lawmakers demand answers from Postmaster General on mail issues

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday Dec 28
WALB First Alert Weather
Clear and colder into the holiday weekend
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday Dec 27
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast