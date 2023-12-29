2023 ends chilly and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The final days of December will close out the year with freezing nights and cool days. Lows dip into the low 30s even a few upper 20s through the weekend. Highs below average low-mid 50s Friday and Saturday then seasonal low 60s on Sunday.

Look for abundant sunshine until clouds increase as you ring in the new year on New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day showers spread east across #SGA through the afternoon and evening. Rain moves out early on Tuesday.

Plan for a few dry days before rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Below average temperatures hold through the week. Highs in the mid-upper 50s while lows range from the upper 30s into the low 30s to around 40 later in the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.