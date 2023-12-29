We're Hiring Wednesday
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker

Two Dalmatians had their instincts kick in when they and their dog walker were surrounded by coyotes Wednesday in Boston. (Source: WBZ)
By Tiffany Chan, WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BOSTON (WBZ) – Two Dalmatians had their instincts kick in when they and their dog walker were surrounded by coyotes Wednesday in Boston.

Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two Dalmatians, Deanna and Tasha, near a Brighton apartment complex.

“Deanna got very upset, and she looked up, jumped backward, and I said, ‘What’s wrong with her?’” Lantadilla said.

Deanna’s barking alerted Lantadilla to look backward. Turns out, a pack of four coyotes was quietly lurking behind them.

“So when I look at the back, I just saw them, I never realized there were four coyotes behind me,” he said.

The coyotes were bold and lunged at the leashed Dalmatians.

Lantadilla said Deanna bit one of the coyotes in the neck, which convinced the pack to run away.

Jane Friedlander, the dogs’ owner, said she is not surprised that her dogs acted so bravely. She said this isn’t the first time her dogs have been targeted by coyotes.

Lantadilla and the dogs were unharmed, and their owner is crediting their breed.

“They’re meant to drive away coyotes, wolves, foxes, rabbits, anything that would bother a stable or horses,” Friedlander said.

There’s no doubt in the dog walker’s mind that the two dogs were looking out for him that night.

“Of course, they were meant for that,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

