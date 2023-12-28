We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Ujamaa Kwanzaa Crawl makes it way to the Good Life City

The event will be held on Friday, December 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Hilton...
The event will be held on Friday, December 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Albany(wjhg)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the first annual Ujamaa Kwanzaa Crawl in the Good Life City.

Ujamaa represents Cooperative Economics in the Kwanzaa tradition.

This year, we will exercise cooperative economics in a fun way! This event is proudly sponsored by the Southwest Georgia Black Chamber, SOWEGA Rising and VIBEZGA.

The event will be held on Friday, December 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Albany. Located at 101 South Front Street.

For rules of the event and more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father suspected in fatal shooting of 13-year-old son
An investigation into the crash is still active.
Man killed in car crash on Christmas Day in Lee County, GSP says
A person of interest has been found by authorities.
1 injured in Valdosta stabbing
Kidsville USA is located on Endoline Drive in Leesburg.
Lee Co. parents spread concerns about alleged abuse at daycare

Latest News

The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.
Chattahoochee River bridge reopens in Early County
Many in the town much like Barbara Tucker, owner of Barnyard Creations are disappointed to see...
Sylvester residents upset over downtown mural being painted over
Many in the town much like Barbara Tucker, owner of Barnyard Creations are disappointed to see...
Sylvester residents upset over downtown mural being painted over
After the holidays, Christmas trees don’t have to be dumped or kicked to the curb. one option...
Properly disposing unwanted Christmas trees in Albany