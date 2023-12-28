Ujamaa Kwanzaa Crawl makes it way to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the first annual Ujamaa Kwanzaa Crawl in the Good Life City.
Ujamaa represents Cooperative Economics in the Kwanzaa tradition.
This year, we will exercise cooperative economics in a fun way! This event is proudly sponsored by the Southwest Georgia Black Chamber, SOWEGA Rising and VIBEZGA.
The event will be held on Friday, December 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Albany. Located at 101 South Front Street.
For rules of the event and more information click here.
