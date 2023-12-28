Sylvester residents upset over downtown mural being painted over

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Outrage in Sylvester after a downtown mural disappears under a coat of paint. We talked with the business owner who made that very unpopular decision and the artist who created that mural.

The business that sits on Main Street, has been the talk of town. Many in the town much like Barbara Tucker, owner of Barnyard Creations are disappointed to see the mural gone.

“All day long today, everybody that has come in here has talked about it.” Tucker said. It makes me sad; I understand she bought the building; she knew the mural was there, you would have thought it would have been discussed between her and the owner.”

But Lisa Davis, who purchased the building 6 months ago is the woman who made the decision says she didn’t know the significance behind the mural.

“...and it needed it’s own identity.” Davis said.

Now hearing the feedback, Davis now sympathizes with the community and the artist.

“And I do, my heart goes out to the people who were so attached, I had no idea that anybody would be that attached.” Davis said. “There was never any malicious intent going in any part of that project.”

“I’m sad, I’m shocked, overwhelmed, no words...” said Allison Kilcrease the artist of the mural.

Allison Kilcrease was born and raised in Sylvester, the love she has for her small town, big heart city was the drive she had behind painting the mural that took her over a year to complete. But she says it wasn’t just about her.

“It was more of like the love I have for this town and the love I have for here and the fact that I was going to give something that could be left for a long time.” Kilcrease said.

Davis says they have held events at the business, and no one brought the significance of the mural to her attention.

“Could it have been different if somebody would have approached me within the first 6 months of me owning the property? I don’t know, we can’t go back, perhaps, but I can’t speak to that. We don’t know, we’ll never know, you can’t go back.” Davis said.

Kilcrease says she doesn’t have any malice towards anyone and wishes the business success in its future endeavors. Lisa also tells WALB, that after hearing from the community she has plans to create another mural as well.

