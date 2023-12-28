Judge upholds Georgia GOP-drawn voting maps

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal judge has upheld the congressional and state legislative maps approved only weeks ago by Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly.

U.S. District Court Judge Steven Jones issued his ruling on Thursday.

“The Court finds that the General Assembly fully complied with this Court’s order requiring the creation of a majority-Black congressional district in the region of the State where vote dilution was found,” the ruling said.

In October 2023, Jones threw out the old maps that were drawn in 2021 based on U.S. Census results. Jones ruled the maps violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Jones ruled the maps were unfair to the state’s growing population of Black voters. Nearly 400,000 Black voters have moved to the state since the last census in 2010, and Jones’ ruling ordered lawmakers to reflect that in district lines.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol in November for a special session with the goal of satisfying Jones’ order to create several new majority-Black districts in metro Atlanta and metro Macon.

Lawmakers claim they did just that, submitting maps approved by the General Assembly’s Republican majority in late December. Jones’ ruling agreed.

Plaintiffs in the case, like the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and American Civil Liberties Union, argued that appearance wasn’t the same thing as a remedy to the issue at hand.

They claimed while lawmakers may have added the satisfactory number of majority Black districts, they did so by moving around Black voters from other districts, weakening those.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is the named defendant in the lawsuit, requested Jones make his ruling by or before Jan. 29 when his office has to start preparing ballots to send to election offices. The absolute deadline for that is Feb. 12. Jones said he will be hasty in his decision.

Attorneys for the state argued that lawmakers satisfied the orders by the judge, and were within their rights to take partisanship into account when redrawing the lines. Brian Tyson, a state attorney, said 46% of Black voters in Georgia reside in a majority Black district under the new maps.

But plaintiffs questioned whether minority voters, including Black voters, were actually helped by the changes. They focused on coalition districts, or districts where large groups of minority voters help elect the same candidate, and noted that many new districts were devoid of the Latino and Asian voters that existed there before.

From the Associated Press:

The decision one in a series of redistricting actions across the South after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the 1964 Voting Rights Act, clearing the way for Black voters to win changes from courts. But while a case in Alabama will almost certainly result in another Democrat joining its congressional delegation, the Georgia case has played out differently.

That’s because Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act protects minority voters, but does not stop Republicans from tinkering with Democratic-held districts with white majorities or where no ethnic group is in the majority. So, Georgia Republicans redrew maps while giving up few seats to Democrats. The state Senate map, in addition to the congressional map, is likely to maintain the same GOP margin of control. The state House map is likely to result in Democrats picking up one or two seats.

The voters and civic groups who sued to get the old maps overturned claimed the new ones didn’t fix problems in the districts Jones had labeled as illegal. But Jones said lawmakers weren’t confined to reworking only those districts, and that plaintiffs’ objections weren’t enough for him to reject the lawmakers maps. If he had, he could have either adopted maps offered by the plaintiffs or drawn his own.

Jones echoed the state’s claim that approving the redrawn maps was not a “beauty contest” in his ruling.

“To put it more starkly, plaintiffs contend that their illustrative plans are better remedies than the state’s remedial plans,” he wrote. “Because this court cannot intrude upon the domain of the General Assembly, however, it declines plaintiffs invitation to compare the 2023 remedial plans with plans preferred by plaintiffs and crown the illustrative plans the winners.”

Arguments on the congressional map focused on whether it was legal for lawmakers to dissolve McBath’s district in Gwinnett and Fulton counties — while at the same time drawing a new Black-majority district west of downtown Atlanta in Fulton, Douglas, Cobb and Fayette counties. The plaintiffs argue that the state, by wiping out the current 7th District, is newly violating the guarantee of opportunities for minority voters spelled out in Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act. The 7th District is majority nonwhite, but not majority Black, with substantial shares of Hispanic and Asian voters as well.

But Jones had expressed skepticism about whether he had enough evidence to rule that Black, Hispanic and Asian voters in the 7th District act together cohesively to elect their choices, or whether evidence showed white voters uniformly opposed those choices.

In his order, Jones reiterated that all the evidence at trial covered Black voters and not minority coalition districts. He told the plaintiffs they’d have to file a new lawsuit if they want to pursue their claims that wiping out McBath’s current district illegally harms minority voters.

“This is the type of challenge to a remedial redistricting plan that demands development of significant new evidence and therefore is more appropriate in a separate proceeding,” Jones wrote.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.