How to protect your presents from thieves this holiday season

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - As you finish up unboxing your new presents and goodies since Christmas 2023 has ended, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office has an important message for all of our viewers to keep your gifts out of the wrong hands.

The sheriff’s office says the easiest way to get your stolen property back is by recording and taking a picture of the items as well as their serial numbers.

When taking note of each item, you should make sure you take a record of the manufacturer, model and serial number of the items. They say now is also a good time to take pictures of inside your home overall so that you have photos to assist in identifying your items.

“What should be the happiest time of the year, the celebration of Christmas, often gets dampened by a theft or someone stealing property,” Lanier County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Stryde Jones, said. “With the serial number, we can enter it into a national tracking database. And if that weapon or item, whatever it may be, shows up with that serial number — we can retrieve it and get it back to that owner.”

The sheriff’s office says, fortunately, they don’t usually see a rise in crime in their area around the holidays, but if you have any questions regarding how to take note of your items, you can give the sheriff’s office a call at (229) 482-3545.

