Getting Fit for the New Year with Fitness By Isha and more

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Aisha Hardeman of joins Town and Country to share on getting fit for the New Year.

Aisha took the kitchen to ‘Stay Healthy with Smoothies’.

For more information, on how to start a fitness journey, goals and more visit Aisha Hardeman on Facebook.

Aisha Hardeman
Aisha Hardeman(WALB NEWS 10)

Tift County High School hosts their 14th annual Tift County McDonalds Invitational Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is held being at the Tift County High Gym, Dec. 27 and 28.

