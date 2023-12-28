Georgia lawmakers push for rent control option

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, rent is increasing faster than it has in over 40 years.

Around the state of Georgia, people are calling for state lawmakers to pass rent control legislation to keep landlords from making large increases. Renters report landlords are raising their rates hundreds, in one case close to a thousand dollars.

Savannah Solomon lost her husband two years ago and then she lost their home after her landlord tried to raise her rent.

“To jump from $1375 to $2200, that’s a thousand dollars more than what I was already paying and we were barely making that every month,” said Solomon.

Solomon has spent the last year looking for another apartment, but she hasn’t found anything she can afford.

“All of my children are on someone else’s couch, I’m staying at a family member’s house, and my daughter is living in her car,” said Solomon.

According to the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the rent rate in Georgia has increased by 32.7% overall.

Atlanta rates are up 37.8%. A two-bedroom apartment or home will now cost you an average of $1,542.

Albany is up 30.1% and averaging $880 for a two bedroom.

Savannah is up 26.6% and averaging $1,256 for a two bedroom.

Augusta is up 21.4% and averaging $1014 for a two bedroom.

Macon is up 19.4% and averaging $956 for a two bedroom.

Columbus is up 9.1% and averaging $938 for a two bedroom.

Jacob Dallas-Main is a part of the advocacy group Party for Socialism that is pushing for rent control across the state. He supports Senate Bill 125 which would change decades-old legislation that restricts local governments from regulating rent.

“It would not create rent control in our state but give us a chance to act which is all we’re asking for. The challenge is not an access to housing, the challenge is the accessibility of the pricing,” said Dallas-Main.

The bill is filed and ready for discussion at the start of the legislative session.

