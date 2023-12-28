We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Clear and colder into the holiday weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stubborn clouds finally clear as a cold front ushers in drier and colder air on Thursday. Morning clouds push out from NW to SE into the afternoon. Seasonal highs low 60s tomorrow then turning colder Friday and the holiday weekend.

For the final days of 2023, winter’s chill drops lows to/near freezing low 30s Friday through Sunday. Highs will run about 5-10° below average low 50s Friday and Saturday then upper 50s on Sunday. Overall no weather woes just a quiet and cool holiday weekend.

We ring in the new year with lows in the mid 30s and highs seasonal low 60s on New Year’s Day. Clouds and isolated showers return for the holiday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Audrianna Williams
Warrants for former Dougherty County teacher released
Lavonte Seward Jr
Domestic disturbance leads to Lowndes Co. father fatally shooting 13-year-old son
Kesha Walton mugshot.
Additional arrest made in Nov. 30 double homicide on Gillionville Road
Kevin Franklin Stone mugshot.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Christmas morning shooting near Nicholls
The suspect is wanted for stealing a nurse’s wallet out of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Albany PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday Dec 27
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 12/27/23 6 AM
WALB First Alert Weather
Trending clearer and colder