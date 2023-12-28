Clear and colder into the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stubborn clouds finally clear as a cold front ushers in drier and colder air on Thursday. Morning clouds push out from NW to SE into the afternoon. Seasonal highs low 60s tomorrow then turning colder Friday and the holiday weekend.

For the final days of 2023, winter’s chill drops lows to/near freezing low 30s Friday through Sunday. Highs will run about 5-10° below average low 50s Friday and Saturday then upper 50s on Sunday. Overall no weather woes just a quiet and cool holiday weekend.

We ring in the new year with lows in the mid 30s and highs seasonal low 60s on New Year’s Day. Clouds and isolated showers return for the holiday.

