Chattahoochee River bridge reopens in Early County

The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.
The Highway 52/62 bridge reopens to traffic on December 26, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ty Grant
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has advised that the Chattahoochee River bridge that closed for rehabilitation in late Nov. has reopened.

The closure for bridge repairs impacted Georgia State Route (SR) 62 traffic traveling into Alabama.

The bridge is on Alabama Highway 52 in Columbia and it crosses into Georgia on SR 62 southwest of Hilton.

Alabama DOT stated in a Dec. 26 release that lane closures are still possible while finishing items are completed and asked that motorists remain mindful of equipment and people in the work zone.

