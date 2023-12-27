Trending clearer and colder

We're Hiring Wednesday
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with mild 60s and 70s on Tuesday. Tonight cloudy and cool as lows drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Another gloomy day with seasonal highs low to mid 60s on Wednesday. Clouds hold until a cold front ushers in drier and colder air early Thursday. Gradual clearing brings abundant sunshine for the rest of the week and the holiday weekend.

Meantime winter’s chill wraps up the week with lows in the mid 30s and highs low 50s. For the final weekend of the year, freezing cold lows in the low 30s while highs remain cool mid 50s to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. Also rainfree weekend for a very dry end to 2023.

For now the next chance of rain is slated for New Year’s Day. New Year’s Day starts cold lows in the mid 30s and ends seasonably cool in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

